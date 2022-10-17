Finance Minister warns of ‘road back to austerity’ as he criticises Government’s ‘flawed’ decision to scale back energy support

Alliance MP calls for Prime Minister to go as Government’s ‘financial recklessness’ will affect millions of households

The Stormont Finance Minister has hit out at the UK Government for plans to scale back energy support at a time when millions of people are struggling with household bills.

It comes after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt decided to reverse “almost all” the tax measures recently included in a mini-budget.

Amongst a raft of changes, the energy price guarantee, which had been due to cap prices for two years, will end in April after which time the Government will look to target help at those most in need.

The NI Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called for the establishment of an Energy Taskforce to deal with the country’s unique circumstances in the absence of a functioning Executive.

Speaking following the Chancellor’s statement, Conor Murphy said the cost of living crisis is having a “profound impact” on households and families who deserve some certainty around their future financial outlook.

"The cost of living crisis is having a profound impact on households and families who deserve some certainty around their future financial outlook. It is already a stressful time for people, with many facing rising mortgage costs as a result of the chaotic mini-budget.

"Many will be worried to learn the promised help with their energy bills could soon be reneged upon as part of the Treasury review after April 2023.”

Turning to public spending, Minister Murphy added: “It is clear the Chancellor is firmly on the road back to austerity. At a time when public services are under immense pressure the Government should be investing in them not indicating spending cuts.

“With less than two weeks to go until the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan it is time for the Westminster Government to recognise the extreme hardship facing citizens and businesses.

"The most vulnerable in our society need support as do our businesses if they are to survive.”

Alliance MP Stephen Farry believes Liz Truss’ premiership is untenable after only six weeks in the role as he warned scaling back energy support will adversely impact millions of people.

“Truss’s credibility is shot to pieces and she needs to go. Big concern now is that this Government’s financial recklessness is undermining the scale and scope of energy price support to millions of households," he added.

The Government performed what has been described as an unprecedented U-turn.

In a televised address, Mr Hunt said, alongside rowing back on planned cuts to corporation tax, the Conservative party has now decided to make further changes to the mini budget ahead of the medium term fiscal plan which had been scheduled for two weeks’ time.

A more detailed statement will be provided in parliament where questions will be answered from MPs but he decided to give a brief summary of the changes to provide “confidence and stability” to the markets.

Mr Hunt said: “Firstly, we will reverse almost all the tax measures announced in the growth plan three weeks ago that have not started parliamentary legislation.

“So whilst we will continue with the abolition of the health and social care levy and duty changes, we will no longer be proceeding with the cuts to dividend tax rates, the reversal of pay-roll working reforms used in 2017 and 2021, the new VAT-free shopping scheme for non-UK visitors or the freeze on alcohol duty rates.

“Secondly, the government’s current plan is to cut the basic rate of income tax to 19% from April 2023. It is a deeply held conservative value, a value that I share that people should keep more of the money they earn but at a time when markets are rightly demanding commitment to sustainable public finances it is not right to borrow to fund this tax cut.”

He added: “So I’ve decided that the basic rate of income tax will remain at 20% and it will do so indefinitely until economic circumstances allow for it to be cut.

“Taken together with the decision not to cut corporation tax and restoring the top rate of income tax, the measures I’ve announced today will raise every year around 32 billion pounds.

“Finally, the biggest single expense in the growth plan was the energy price guarantee, this is a landmark policy seeing millions of people through a difficult winter and today I want to confirm that the support we are providing between now and April next year will not change.

“But beyond that the Prime Minister and I have agreed it would not be responsible to continue exposing public finances to unlimited volatility in national gas prices.

“So I’m announcing today a Treasury-led review into how we support energy bills beyond April next year. The objective is to design a new approach that will cost the taxpayer significantly less than planned whilst ensuring enough support for those in need.

“Any support for businesses will be targeted at those most affected and the new approach will better incentivise energy efficiency.”

He said the most important objective was “stability” because instability effects the price of goods, mortgages and the values of pensions.

Mr Hunt concluded by saying there will be more difficult decisions ahead on tax and spending and departments will have to tighten their budgets.

Responding to the Chancellor’s statement, Ann McGregor, Chief Executive of the NI Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said keeping support for the NICs reversal in place will be some relief for businesses, but on its own will not be enough.

"Whilst we acknowledge that the Chancellor has a delicate balancing act to carry out, he must go further to prove he is serious about helping businesses through the difficult months ahead as rising inflation, interest rates and energy costs continue to dominate the cost of doing business crisis.

“For as long as Northern Ireland remains without an Executive, an Energy Taskforce should be established immediately between policymakers and relevant stakeholders, to address Northern Ireland’s unique circumstances and secure the best outcomes in tackling the energy crisis, protecting security of supply and driving the low carbon transition.”