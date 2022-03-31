Firmus energy announces latest gas price hike for 59,000 NI customers

The Consumer Council has warned that gas prices are likely to remain high in Northern Ireland for the rest of the year.

It comes after firmus energy announced gas prices will increase by 16.31% from May 3 in the Ten Towns area, affecting around 59,000 domestic customers.

The Ten Towns area includes Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Banbridge, Coleraine, Craigavon (including Lurgan and Portadown), Limavady, Londonderry, Newry and more than 25 other towns and villages.

This means that the yearly gas bill of a typical household with a credit meter will rise by about £211 per year to £1,504.

Those customers with a prepayment gas meter (PAYG) will see costs rise by around £201 per year to £1,432.

A tarriff change for firmus energy customers in the Greater Belfast area is also affected in the coming days

Raymond Gormley, Head of Energy Policy at the Consumer Council said: “It is important that consumers are made aware that their domestic gas bills will stay high for at least the next year because the wholesale price that the companies pay for the gas continues to be much more expensive than the norm.

"Unfortunately heating oil prices are also very high, so regardless of the fuel we use, many of us will experience extreme pressure on our household budgets. This will further increase the numbers of people in fuel poverty, as many families may struggle to find the extra money they will now need to pay for heating.”

With the Winter 2021/22 Emergency Fuel Payment Scheme ending today, he called on firmus energy and the wider energy industry to commit to financially backing the extension of a fuel hardship scheme in the coming financial year.

“For the longer term, it is clear that energy companies, policy makers, the Utility Regulator, charities and the Consumer Council must continue to work together to develop sustainable solutions to help support those in need as the problem of high energy prices will likely be with us for the foreseeable future.”

A statement from firmus energy said increases in global wholesale gas prices had again forced them to increase prices.

Niall Martindale, Interim Managing Director of firmus energy, said: “Energy markets remain at very high levels having been adversely affected by the war in Ukraine. This has been reflected across the board with increases in the costs of Home Heating Oil, coal, electricity, and gas.

"Regrettably the sheer scale of the increased costs involved give us no alternative but to pass on to our customers the higher costs we are having to pay for the gas we supply.”

He said the company was committed to reducing its tariff for all customers as the market crisis subsides.

He added: “We understand it is a tough time for many of our customers and we have been providing financial and administrative support to the Department for Communities scheme to help those most in need.

"If any of our customers need further support, I would urge them to call our dedicated local team to see if we can help.”

Those who are struggling to pay their energy bills are advised to contact their supplier directly for support.

The Consumer Council is also offering free, independent advice by calling Freephone on 0800 121 6022 or by emailing contact@consumercouncil.org.uk.