Firmus Energy increases Belfast gas prices by a third adding £185 to average bill

The rise was revealed by the Consumer Council

Firmus energy has increased gas prices for customers in the Greater Belfast area. Credit: PA

Firmus Energy is to increase its gas tariff by a third for customers in the greater Belfast area from October 22.

It is the latest energy price increase to hit the public.

The energy firm had previously revealed that it would be implementing a price rise on its Ten Towns network area by 35.15% from October 1.

That network area includes locations: Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Banbridge, Coleraine, Craigavon (including Lurgan and Portadown), Limavady, Derry/Londonderry, Newry, and more than 25 other towns and villages in the surrounding areas.

Areas that fall under the greater Belfast network are: Belfast, Lisburn, Bangor, Holywood, Donaghadee, Groomsport, Millisle, Newtownards, Carryduff, Comber, Newtownabbey, Carrickfergus, Larne and East Down.

This latest price hike will affect 50,000 domestic customers, with annual gas bills of a typical household increasing by about £185 per year.

Customers with a prepayment gas meter (PAYG) will see their typical costs increase by around £182 per year.

Energy firms have announced price increases in recent weeks after the price of wholesale gas surged by 250% since the beginning of the year and added 70% just since August, according to figures from Oil & Gas UK.

Earlier this month Budget Energy — our third largest electricity supplier — revealed that it will increase prices by 18% from October 8. It is a combined increase of more than 36% in the last seven months.

Click Energy also announced its second price increase this month and customers could now pay £100 more on average, plus an average of £55 from a price increase which took effect at the start of September.

This latest development, as a result of substantial rises in global wholesale gas prices, firmus energy has announced on Wednesday that natural gas tariffs in the Greater Belfast Network area will increase by 32.98% from October 22.

The change in tariff will mean an extra £3.51 per week on to the average household bill. Since the start of April 2021, global gas commodity prices have increased by 200%.

Michael Scott, Managing Director of firmus energy, said it was regrettable the latest price has had to be made, but it was in response to global market prices in gas.

“We are very sorry that we have to make this announcement to our customers in the Greater Belfast area,” he said.

"However, given the huge increases in the cost of purchasing natural gas on the global markets, which have been well publicised in recent weeks, it is simply unavoidable, as these costs are totally beyond our control.”

He added: “With the world starting to reopen again, following the Covid-19 restrictions, this is leading to increased demand for natural gas and that has been driving the prices up”.

“We will continue to monitor and review our tariffs to ensure customers are getting the best prices possible.

“Any increase is never welcome, and we know this will come at a particularly difficult time for many. We are fully committed to working with consumer bodies to best support our customers, especially in the forthcoming winter months”.

Raymond Gormley, Head of Energy Policy at the Consumer Council, said: “While this price rise was expected due to global increases in wholesale gas costs, and having seen firmus energy Ten Towns and SSE Airtricity Belfast price rises, it makes it no less challenging for household budgets to absorb.

“This increase follows well-publicised rises in electricity, grocery, and fuel costs and is particularly bad news for consumers in vulnerable situations as it will coincide with the end of the furlough scheme, the removal of the Universal Credit uplift, and the start of winter.”

He added: “Gas consumers in the Belfast area have the opportunity to switch supplier and the Consumer Council would encourage customers to check they have the best deal before 21 October when the opt-out period ends.

“Consumers who are struggling with their energy bills should contact their supplier directly for help and information. We would encourage all consumers to think about ways they can reduce their energy costs. Switching payment option, changing billing method or switching supplier can save some money.”

The Consumer Council’s website (www.consumercouncil.org.uk/energy) has a free independent energy price comparison tool which empowers consumers to compare all electricity and gas tariffs across Northern Ireland in one place.

Consumers can also get in touch with the Consumer Council for free independent advice by calling Freephone 0800 121 6022 or by emailing contact@consumercouncil.org.uk.

Meanwhile, customers seeking advice on their natural gas bills or direct debit payments should contact the firmus energy Customer Services team on 0330 024 9000.

For free and independent advice on how to save energy please contact NI Energy Advice Line on 0800 111 4455.