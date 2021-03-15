180 new jobs at Galgorm hotel group in Northern Ireland

The Galgorm Collection will recruit 180 people across its four establishments

The Galgorm Collection hospitality chain has launched a new recruitment drive to expand its workforce by 25%.

The company will recruit 180 people across its four establishments, representing an annual investment of £5m in wages.

The announcement comes ahead of the reopening of the hospitality sector which has been one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.

The jobs will span the company’s four sites in Ballymena, Belfast and Templepatrick.

This includes its newest business, The Rabbit Hotel in Templepatrick, previously known as the Templeton hotel.

Last year the business pumped £7m into the redevelopment of a new hotel and restaurant on the Templeton site.

Up to 26 new staff will join the Rabbit Hotel.

Meanwhile the company’s biggest hotel, Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort in Ballymena, will hire an additional 94 team members across all departments.

In Belfast 60 new jobs will be created across Cafe Parisien and pizza restaurant Fratelli’s on Great Victoria Street.

Colin Johnston, Galgorm Collection managing director, said: “This new initiative will expand our team by an additional 25% and bring our total workforce to 900 team members.

“Today’s announcement confirms our commitment to further developing our world-class hospitality provision and reaffirms our confidence in the sector’s recovery.”

Economy Minister Diane Dodds said: “This is positive news and represents a strong foot forward in Northern Ireland collectively forging a path to recovery.