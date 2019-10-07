£60m offices and hotel plan for Belfast near Primark

A £60m hotel, office and retail scheme close to the home of Primark in Belfast city centre could bring 400 construction jobs, it’s been claimed.

Plans have been submitted for the development of Norwich Union House, which occupies part of Castle Street and Fountain Street. They are being brought forward by ES NUH Ltd, a development company associated with Co Tyrone construction giant McAleer and Rushe.

It would see Norwich Union House knocked down, and an ambitious 243,000 sq ft scheme built, which would include office space, retail, restaurants, cafes, bars and a 174-bedroom hotel.

There will also be ground floor units “offering business and leisure opportunities”.

Read more Hotel plan for new building close to Primark fire site in Belfast

And ES NUH also said the development would seek to support a “a vibrant and active streetscape” in the area, which was badly hit by the fire at the nearby Primark in Bank Buildings last year.

The plans have now been submitted after a 12-week community consultation. If planning permission is granted by Belfast City Council, work could begin early next year and provide up to 400 construction jobs.

Stephen Surphlis of ES NUH said: “We are delighted to submit these regeneration plans and provide a much-needed investment in this part of Belfast city centre.

“This area has suffered recently as a result of the Bank Buildings fire and our vision is to bring the area to life again through this exciting mix-of-uses.

“The Castle Street, Fountain Street and Queen Street area has great potential to become an emergent place for entrepreneurial activity and to be used as a base for leisure and business travellers visiting the city.

“We have undertaken a very engaging and insightful pre-application process and hope the plans will be welcomed by Belfast City Council in the time ahead.”