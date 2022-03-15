A sit-in fish supper could climb to £20 in Belfast, says restaurant owner

The cost of a sit-in fish supper in Belfast could soon hit £20 as factors such as an American ban on Russian fish take their toll, a restaurateur has said.

John Lavery, the owner of Fish City in Ann Street, said the cost of its basic cod and chips may have to go up from its present £15.95 to as high as £20.

He said the cost of cod and haddock had already gone up by around 40% since January.

US President Joe Biden’s announcement on Friday that the US would ban imports of seafood as a punishment for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would bring more pressures, Mr Lavery said.

A similar move is expected from the EU and other G7 nations.

Mr Lavery said: "The increases in the cost of cod and haddock since January don’t have a lot to do with the Russian situation. The impact of that has yet to kick in.

"At the moment, the UK doesn’t have a ban on Russian imports of fish but the American ban will severely affect supplies right across the world.

“It just means that instead of Americans buying Russian, they’ll buy the Norwegian and Icelandic cod and haddock, which puts even greater demand on limited supplies.”

John Lavery at his Fish City shop

Mr Lavery said he bought his fish from north Atlantic sources and that buying from closer to home did not work out more cheaply. He said it wasn’t simply a matter of stockpiling while fish was still available.

He added: "Fish is a world commodity. The local fish, just because it’s local, isn’t going to be the cheapest. The wholesalers and the markets will soon say that we’re only able to buy a certain amount.

"Fish is a very expensive commodity so you’ve got to have the reserves to be able to stockpile, and then there’s the cost of storage to be able to keep them in stock.

“We’ve got to remember, we have seen two years of our cash reserves being greatly diminished and the ability to handle these crises at this point is much less than it would have been two years ago.”

Mr Lavery said he was talking to some in the business who were forecasting that prices could double or even triple.

“It’s the effect of the American ban. I have no doubt that the UK will probably ban Russian stock as well,” he added.

“One of the big factors affecting world pricing has been people in China becoming more affluent.

"China has been consuming greater quantities of fish than it once did, so you’ve got lower quotas and higher demand globally.

"And if a fisherman in Kilkeel can sell his product into France, Germany, why is it going to sell to me any cheaper?”

John Lavery at his Fish City shop. in Belfast city centre. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph 15-03-2022

He said a fish supper during the day in his restaurant costs £15.95. “I can see a cod supper in a restaurant going to £20. If you look at your traditional corner fish and chip shop, they’re going to have to be £12 or £13.”

John Copeland, owner of John Long’s Fish & Chips in Athol Street – the longest-established fish and chip shop in Belfast – said he had so far resisted putting up prices despite an array of pressures.

“Everything from your packaging has gone up in price, and by quite a bit. I’m holding off putting my prices up for the minute.

"We have been quite lucky with the Government cutting VAT and it would be great if that still stayed at 12.5% but it’s going up to 20% from April 1. Everyone’s going to be hit really hard.

“A fish and chip with me at the minute is £8.80 but I’ll look at putting the price up again next month. My last price increase was a year and a half ago.”

Mr Copeland, who has owned the famous chippy for 25 years, said he sourced haddock for his fish and chips from Kilkeel.

He said the beef dripping which he uses for deep-frying had gone up in price by 40%.

Mr Lavery said the price pressures were numerous, adding: “We have an energy crisis, wage and salary increases and staff shortages.

"If the Government is to bring the VAT back up to 20%, that will be the final nail in the coffin.”

John Lavery at his Fish City shop. in Belfast city centre. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph 15-03-2022

Chefs were also commanding bigger salaries.

“There has been a huge shortage of chefs and they now get well in excess of the minimum wage,” he said.

"Chefs are paid anything from £24,000 to £60,000, and under normal circumstances, we’re working seven days a week.

"So with people having two days off, we need to operate with eight or nine chefs.”