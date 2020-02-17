Allied Bakeries staff to vote on new pay offer after halting strike

Bakery workers on strike in Belfast in a dispute over pay

Workers at a Belfast bakery are to vote on a new pay offer from company bosses after a strike which had threatened supplies of pancakes on Shrove Tuesday.

Bakers at Allied Bakeries in east Belfast had walked out on Sunday, ahead of one of the most important days of the year for the baking trade.

But production resumed after bosses at Allied Bakeries — which is owned by Associated British Foods — made a fresh pay rise offer to workers.

Around 200 people are employed at the plant on Castlereagh Road.

The factory makes products such as Kingsmill bread and Sunblest pancakes. Associated British Foods also owns Neill’s Flour in Belfast.

Susan Fitzgerald, trade union Unite’s regional co-ordinating officer, said workers at Allied Bakeries would be balloted on the offer “over the next day or two”.

“Sunday’s action was very effective so we are now going to ballot workers on the offer, and they will decide if it’s enough,” she said.

Ms Fitzgerald said that the action had been one of the most “determined” ever held here.

A spokeswoman for Allied Bakeries said: “We can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with union officials over pay at our Belfast bakery.

“As we have said throughout, we want to find a settlement to this dispute and are hopeful that our latest offer will receive the support of our employees when it is put to the ballot.”

Sunday’s strike action also involved workers standing outside supermarkets calling for a boycott of Allied Bakeries’ products.

Allied Bakeries had said it was disappointed by the strike action.

“All employees involved are paid at rates above that recommended by the Living Wage Foundation and benefit from subsidised pensions, free life insurance cover as well as a range of other benefits.”