Allied Bakeries strike in Belfast 'won't hit pancake supplies'

Allied Bakeries has made plans to ensure pancake supplies are not significantly disrupted if a planned Belfast strike goes ahead just before Pancake Tuesday

Allied Bakeries has made plans to ensure pancake supplies are not significantly disrupted if a planned Belfast strike goes ahead just before Pancake Tuesday.

The Unite trade union said the company needed to deliver "fair pay" if wanted to avoid industrial action at its premises on the Castlereagh Road on Sunday.

Unite regional officer Sean McKeever called on Allied Bakeries to bridge a pay gap of 24p an hour.

"This is not a company which needs to adopt a penny-pinching approach to its workforce, but it is one where management refuses to bridge a 24 pence an hour gap, forcing low-paid bakery workers to the gates in freezing conditions," he added.

Mr McKeever maintained the strike would hit pancake supplies across the UK.

However, Allied Bakeries stressed it had made contingency plans. A spokeswoman said: "(We) do not anticipate that supply of our core Kingsmill, Sunblest and own-label pancakes will be significantly impacted by this action."

She said the firm was disappointed that some employees had voted for industrial action over pay, adding: "All those involved within this ballot are paid at rates above the Living Wage Foundation's recommended UK hourly rate and provided with a range of in-work benefits."

Allied Bakeries is part of Associated British Foods. The company produces Sunblest, Kingsmill, Burgen and Allison breads and pancakes for the UK market.