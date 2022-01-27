Almost £24 million issued to Northern Ireland hospitality businesses through grant scheme

Almost £24million has been issued to 1,936 hospitality businesses across Northern Ireland under a Covid-19 support scheme.

The Department of Finance said their Omicron Hospitality Payment has benefitted the likes of restaurants, cafes, bars and nightclubs all with a one-off payment.

The payments range from between £10,000, £15,000 or £20,000 – depending on the businesses’ rateable value.

The £40 million grant scheme was officially launched earlier this month with over 3,200 businesses eligible.

In December Finance Minister Conor Murphy said his department would deliver the support package to hospitality businesses affected by a loss of custom due to Covid restrictions.

The Stormont executive imposed restrictions on the hospitality sector in an attempt to stem the sharp rise in the number of Omicron cases.

On Wednesday restrictions on the hospitality sector, including the closure of nightclubs were relaxed.

Northern Ireland’s Land & Property Services (LPS) is contacting those who can apply for the grant with 2,233 businesses having responded and confirmed their details and 86% of the applications paid out.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy said: “My Department has worked at pace to deliver this scheme and I’m delighted that over £23.7million has this week issued to hospitality businesses.

“These one-off grants will provide vital support to the hospitality industry which suffered a severe loss of trade as a result of Omicron.

“I encourage businesses which still haven’t verified their details to do so quickly to enable the Omicron Hospitality Payment to be made.”

The minister also confirmed a process is in place for new hospitality start-up businesses or those that had not previously applied to the Localised Restrictions Support Scheme to apply for the Omicron Hospitality Payment.

This process and the necessary support documentation required can be found on the nibusinessinfo website.