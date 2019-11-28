Animal-friendly Fermanagh hotel wins gold award

A Northern Ireland hotel has become the first venue in the UK and Ireland to receive a gold award from a new dog friendly grading programme.

Lusty Beg Island Resort and Spa in Co Fermanagh is top dog when it comes to catering for four-legged family members on holiday.

The scheme has been introduced by Dog Friendly NI and highlights hotels and businesses across the country that go out of their way to welcome pets.

Jo Crossley is the architect of the innovative PAW grading (Pets Are Welcome), having spent a year developing and working on the audit criteria for the scheme.

"Dogs are now considered members of the family and, with that, the needs and demands of owners have changed dramatically in the last few years," Jo said.

"Owners expect more than an outside bench and an algae-encrusted metal bowl of water."

Nina Kelly, sales and marketing manager for Lusty Beg Island, said the hotel has worked hard to create the perfect retreat for families and their pets.

"We're absolutely delighted to be the first UK and Ireland resort to be awarded a Gold PAW Grading," she said.