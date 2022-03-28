Apache Pizza creating 400 jobs in Northern Ireland with 20 new outlets – will there be one near you?

Apache Pizza is seeking 400 new staff as it plans to open 20 new stores in Northern Ireland

Fast food chain Apache Pizza is creating 400 jobs here as it doubles store numbers with 20 new units.

New locations include Carryduff, Moira, Dundonald, Strangford, Saintfield, Hillsborough and Comber in Co Down.

In Co Antrim, there are stores planned for Crumlin, Whitehead, Dunmurry, Belfast’s Ormeau Road, Carnlough and Newtownabbey. A store will also open in Portstewart, Co Londonderry.

Existing franchisees will open some of the new stores. But Apache Pizza said it’s also hoping others will come forward to become new franchisees, to help fuel its rapid expansion plan.

The 400 new jobs include general managers, supervisors and delivery drivers.

The business said it offers flexible working conditions, full training and attractive opportunities for career advancement.

The business has 181 stores on the island of Ireland, employing over 2,750 people. There are 19 stores in Northern Ireland.

Chief executive Martin Lyons said: “We are delighted to expand our presence in Northern Ireland and to create new job and new franchise opportunities in local communities.

“Being local is what is driving our growth and rapid expansion plan. We are looking at all areas and our plan is to open a number of new stores each month.”

He said the company’s neighbourhood locations had helped online sales grow by almost one-third.

“We are continuing to grow and expand because our stores are focused on offering delivery and take-out and on making quality, tasty pizzas which can be enjoyed anywhere, at any time,” he added.

“Our rapid expansion plan for Northern Ireland provides people with an immediate opportunity to secure local employment and to develop their careers locally.

“We also have fantastic opportunities for local entrepreneurs who want to run their own business and join us in being part of Ireland’s most recognisable and popular pizza chain,” he said.