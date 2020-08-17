Armagh oats producer White's in £500,000 deal with Ocado

The porridge and oat cereal brand said the new contract will see White's range of porridge and granolas including Organic Jumbo Oats and Toasted Oats available on Ocado's online platform.

The deal will see the brand, which is owned by Fane Valley, reach a wider audience as strong online sales look set to continue. Ocado is now half-owned by Marks & Spencer.

Stuart Best, business development manager for White's Oats, said: "Our new contract with Ocado is an exciting opportunity for White's as we seek to build our branded distribution in Great Britain. Our continued focus is on ensuring supply meets demand for our products. This new venture with Ocado will mean that as consumer purchasing behaviour adapts, White's is well positioned to reach those consumers with its online product listings.

"Having been awarded the UK Best Breakfast Cereal for our organic oats at the UK Quality Food Awards in December last year, we continue to supply customers with nutritionally balanced oat cereals that are of the highest quality and taste, and we are confident that through our 180-year heritage of milling oats and our farming partnerships across the UK and Ireland, we can bring real value to Ocado customers through our product offerings."

White's Oats is Ireland's largest oat miller and has been milling locally grown porridge oats at its mill in Armagh since 1841.

It processes around 30,000 tonnes of oats annually,

White's global profile marketing profile spans the UK, Ireland, UAE, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Malta and Spain.

In recent months online grocer Ocado revealed plans to raise more than £1bn after a surge in sales during the coronavirus lockdown.

It said it intends to secure £657m through a share placing and secure a further £350m in bonds.