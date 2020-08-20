Avoca cafe and retail chain hints at layout change for Belfast reopening

Cafe and retail chain Avoca has said it's aiming to reopen its well-loved Belfast branch during the second half of next month.

The Arthur Street spot usually draws crowds of people with its giftware, speciality baked goods, coffees, deli items and gourmet dining.

But despite the reopening of most cafes and restaurants last month, the Irish business has kept the shutters down at its Belfast branch - as well as a Dublin city centre venue on Suffolk Street.

Now it's said a reopening for Belfast is drawing closer.

Avoca is now owned by catering and outsourcing giant Aramark, which is led in Ireland by managing director Shane Flynn.

A spokeswoman said: "We continue to assess each store on a case by case basis and are committed to re-opening stores, which are viable and safe to do so...

"We are working towards mid to the end of September but will be announcing the date shortly."

The Belfast branch formerly had a formal dining room and a bustling cafe, as well as retail on the ground floor in a cluttered layout.

However, that is likely to change as the store will have to conform with social-distancing guidelines.

The company said: "At present, there is no further information to share on the layout structure.

"We are still in planning mode and a site visit is happening this week.

"We are committed to re-opening the store in the safest manner possible for staff and customers and look forward to welcoming back everyone very soon."

However, there was no further information on the reopening of the Dublin branch.

Up until 2015, Avoca was owned by the Pratt family, which had founded the business in the Co Wicklow village of the same name in the 19790s.

Avoca's location in Arthur Street has helped draw shoppers to the area. The street has since grown into a shopping destination known for high-end retailers such as Joules, Jack Wills, Anthropologie and Oliver Bonas.

However, the street suffered a big setback with the permanent closure of lifestyle brand Cath Kidston's store, after it went into administration during the pandemic lockdown.

While Avoca is to reopen, other chains including Greggs have announced store closures.

Greggs has said its Ballymena, Larne and Omagh shops have now been shut permanently.

Many businesses have been feeling the lack of office workers' business in towns and city centres as homeworking continues.