Avoca undecided about opening date for Belfast branch

Cafe culture in Northern Ireland will survive the Covid-19 crisis, a restaurant critic has said - even though some popular spots are still shut.

Food and giftware chain Avoca has said it does not yet have a date for the reopening of its Arthur Street branch. It has a gift and clothes shop, a large formal dining room and a more relaxed cafe and delii. The company has opened most of its branches though the Dublin city centre Avoca is still closed.

A spokesman for parent company Aramark said the reopening planning for Belfast "is very much in process" but there was no firm date.

Other cafe groups have indicated they are shutting permanently after the pressures of lockdown, including Caffe Uno in Lombard Street. Meanwhile, bakery chain Greggs has shut its stores in Ballymena, Larne and Omagh.

Read more Eat Out to Help Out scheme: Dinner at a discount brings the crowds out

But Belfast Telegraph restaurant critic Joris Minne said independent cafes would survive the crisis - especially due to the Eat Out To Help Out scheme and a short-term Vat cut to 5%. "Budget chains like Greggs which rely on consistently high volumes will have experienced tougher conditions and they may not have the capacity of smaller operations to flex with the changes," he said. "Whether or not this and the Vat reduction to 5% until mid-January next year results in a permanently changed lunch time café culture landscape remains to be seen, but I suggest that our broad network of independent and family owned businesses will survive."