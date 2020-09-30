Bad review irks Carlingford hotel that kept to Covid rules

A Co Louth hotel owner who refused diners with a postcode in locked-down Dublin last week says he was taken aback at being slated for trying to adhere to Government regulations against the spread of Covid-19.

Terry McKevitt of McKevitts Village Hotel in Carlingford has described a Tripadvisor review - which labels the hotel a "den of ignorance" - as "unfair".

The review, which advises customers to "avoid this place", states: "My parents went in here for lunch and a young lady member of staff promptly approached them and demanded their eircode.

"As our eircode (postcode) starts with a D, she promptly interrupted, declaring that they will not be serving anyone from Dublin. Understandably it was very humiliating for my parents to be denied service in front of all those people.

"This den of ignorance should not be frequented by any right-minded individuals.

"My parents moved their custom where the staff were polite and happy to receive customers.

"I'll make certain when the current crisis is over that not a solitary individual known to myself will be darkening the door of this establishment as long as it stands."

In a reply owner Mr McKevitt said: "We accept all feedback whether it be positive or negative. However, we feel like this type of review is very unfair.

"Since our reopening on June 29 we have taken every precaution to ensure the safety of our customers and staff.

"We have completed all Covid-19 safety charter criteria. As a result we have passed Fáilte Ireland inspection and are proud to be registered as Covid-19-compliant premises.

"Part of these changes has been to abide by all Government guidelines in relation to Covid-19.

"We made the decision as a business to not accept guests from any county affected by Government restrictions as a protective measure for all.

"We do not apologise for protecting our customers in these trying times and certainly do not apologise for making every attempt to ensure the safety of our hardworking staff.

"We encourage all potential customers to listen to Government guidelines and recommendations and we will continue to provide a safe environment for all permitted customers."