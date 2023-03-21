Ballycastle hotel adding 30 roles as part of £1.2m restaurant investment

From left, Nigel McGarrity, owner, is pictured with his son Carl McGarrity, director at The Salthouse Hotel

A North Coast hotel hosting Pierce Brosnan last month while he was filming a movie in the area has announced a significant investment.

The Salthouse in Ballycastle is spending £1.2m on a second restaurant, prep area and bakery, with the investment also extending to 30 new jobs including 10 chef posts.

The new restaurant, The Lookout, will offer indoor and outdoor dining and serve a European menu boasting a host of pasta dishes as well as burgers and other classic plates.

With sustainability one of the USPs of the hotel, which opened in 2019, ingredients used in the new restaurant will be sourced locally where possible with some even grown on site.

The hotel complex includes 24 bedrooms and suites, six eco lodges, a spa and its original restaurant which will continue to serve seafood dishes and classic mains in a more formal setting.

Views from The Salthouse Hotel, Ballycastle

Carl McGarrity, director at The Salthouse Hotel, said: “When we launched The Salthouse in 2019 we knew we were filling a void in the hospitality scene, and the subsequent demand from our customers is behind our expansion, including the addition of the new restaurant.

“The Lookout will offer a relaxed dining alternative that will complement our existing a la carte venue and offer our guests the sustainable experience that comes hand in hand with being part of The Salthouse culture.

“Carbon neutral is a term that is being used more and more, by consumers and businesses alike. Our customers want it, they expect high environmental ethics from service providers and due to that demand, we have chosen to expand to meet their needs.

“Our new restaurant will elevate our offering and provide more choice for the ethically minded traveller, but it will also ensure we are loyal to our sustainability theme, all whilst offering the best of service, quality and the most stunning views that stretch across the Atlantic.

“A major recruitment drive is underway ahead of the expansion and we look forward to launching to the public this summer.”

The Salthouse is a self-sufficient business. An onsite wind turbine and solar panels have been integrated into the design to power the hotel and eco lodges.

The property has a ‘no single use' plastics policy where possible while the water that services The Salthouse is from its own borehole.