Ballycastle Hotel’s plan for new restaurant could create 30 jobs

A Ballycastle hotel is proposing to develop a new restaurant that will help create and sustain around 30 jobs.

Discussing the plans to expand The Salthouse’s hospitality offering through the creation of a new restaurant, Carl McGarrity, from The Salthouse said; “We already have a significant hospitality offering for guests. However, in order to cater for the demand that exists, we plan to create an additional restaurant on The Salthouse site.

"We envisage that the new restaurant will be able to accommodate around 120 diners and the development will create and sustain a further 30 jobs.

"In keeping with the rest of The Salthouse complex, the restaurant will provide a relaxing environment where diners can discover and appreciate the magic of the north coast.

"We have a fantastic team at The Salthouse who are committed to realising the vision of creating a destination that reflects and protects the beauty of the natural environment that it sits within."

The luxury eco-hotel’s proposal is to "change the use of the existing hotel manager’s dwelling on the ground floor to provide a new overspill restaurant".

It also refers to "retention of staff accommodation on the first floor; retention of the existing basement housing plant room and water tank; proposed extension to the building to provide ancillary hotel prep kitchen, cool and freezer rooms and a washroom on the basement level; and restaurant, snug, toilets, stores, kitchen and indoor and outdoor dining areas on the ground-floor level and associated parking".

The application will come before Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s planning committee in the next few months.