Banbridge restaurant owners to ‘take a break’ due to cost-of-living and staffing issues

The owners of a popular Banbridge restaurant have said they are planning to serve their last meals on Sunday and will “step back” as a result of the cost-of-living crisis.

Writing on social media on Saturday, the owners of the Clubhouse Grill based at Banbridge Golf Club said their decision was based on putting their “family first” and referenced the well-documented issued the hospitality industry across Northern Ireland is facing around price increases and staffing issues.

Chris and Marta – who operate the grill and penned the post – thanked their customers for a “very successful four years”.

“This news may be a bit shocking,” they wrote.

“Unfortunately, we decided to step back from the role of caterer at the Banbridge Golf Club. We are immensely grateful for the support we have received from members and regular visitors.

“Our decision is mainly motivated by the fact that this time we put the family first, and as you know, our head chef is expecting a baby.

“Also, the current cost of living crisis, difficulties within the wider hospitality industry regarding attracting good chefs/staff, price increases that are difficult to cover.

“It has come to a point when we need to take a break. We will miss the people and the work as at this stage we are going on a long and well-deserved holiday.

“We will finish up on Sunday 25 September. Feel free to visit The Clubhouse Grill for the Carvery Dinner possibly the last time this year.

“Perhaps, we said ‘the end’ now, although that does not mean that you will not see us in gastronomy in the future.”

The latest blow to the hospitality industry here comes amid a raft of other closures across the sector in recent months.

Last month Colin Neill, the chief executive of Hospitality Ulster said he fears his industry will be badly hit by the rising costs.

“The cost of living pressure which has been highly impacted by the massive hike in residential energy costs means that any disposable income people once had to allow themselves to go out for a pint, a meal or a local weekend break has now sadly been obliterated as household income is immediately redirected,” he said.

“The cost of doing business, particularly in the hospitality sector, is so high at present that it has already forced some business owners to make the difficult decision to shut for good, whilst others are looking at further reducing opening hours, on top of the reduced hours caused by a labour shortage.”

Banbridge Golf Club has been contacted.