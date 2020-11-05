Banbridge's Coach Nightclub pulls down shutters for good

It's the end of an era in Banbridge after the directors of the Coach Nightclub announced it would permanently close due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Co Down nightclub was hugely popular, with thousands from across Northern Ireland regularly making the journey for a night out to see some of the world's best DJs.

Nightclubs here were forced to shut at the beginning of the health crisis and have not yet been given an indicative date to lift the shutters again.

The Coach, which was open for decades, operated every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday night.

In a statement on its Facebook page last night, which was shared by thousands, the directors said: "It is with a very heavy heart that the directors of Coach Nightclub have been left with no other option but to permanently close Coach.

"The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, together with no foreseeable opening date for the nightclub industry, has left the business in an untenable position.

"The institution that is Coach has seen four generations through our doors, thousands of friendships formed, many marriages and even a few babies born."

The club hosted famous DJs such as Tiesto, Pete Tong, Eddie Halliwell and many more over the years.

"Coach has formed a part of many of our upbringings and, for lots, was the first venture to a night out on the town," the statement added.

"The first Coach Wednesday of summer when the exams finished will long be a memory to cherish with the promise of long summer nights ahead.

"Christmas meet ups with friends usually started with our St Trinian's night, a few days off then back for Boxing Night and New Year's Eve as well.

"For each of these great nights, one thing was always the same, when the lights came up at the end of the night, the crowd always chanting 'one more tune'. But not this time.

"Thank you to all the staff who have worked at Coach over the years and to our customers, thank you for making Coach come alive. Stay safe and look after each other."

Tributes to the nightspot poured in on social media as many former patrons fondly recalled their teenage years at the venue with friends.

Q Radio presenter Gareth Woods tweeted: "Really sorry to hear about the Coach Nightclub in Banbridge closing permanently. Just goes to show how Covid can affect businesses, especially nightclubs. We live in a very unfair world at the moment."

DJ MKN said he was "absolutely gutted", and that the Coach was one of the best venues he attended.

Portadown actor Glenn Speers commented: "So sorry to hear this. The Coach was my first regular night out way back in 1984. You guys have been a rite of passage for generations of young men and women for years. So many happy memories of the place. So sad."

The venue later posted a video with some highlights of nights out over the years and said: "Thank you to our Coach family."

One of the club's directors, Victoria Patterson, wrote: "Thank you so much to all my 55 staff that helped us succeed. To all the customers that supported us and to the friendships and experiences that I had."