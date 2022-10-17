Belfast bar and Co Tyrone venue named in top 30 UK pubs for Sunday lunch

Two Northern Ireland venues have made it onto the Guardian’s list of the top 30 UK pubs for Sunday lunch.

The Morning Star in Belfast and The Brewer’s House in Donaghmore, Co Tyrone secured spots on the prestigious list, alongside England’s Pub of the Year for 2022 and a business which is built on the 17th-century site where “witchfinder general” Matthew Hopkins was commissioned to seek out his prey, sending almost 200 “witches” to the gallows.

The Belfast Telegraph’s food critic, Joris Minne, helped put both NI pubs on the map.

Writing in The Guardian about why The Morning Star made the cut, he said: “Under the friendly eye of James McAllister, whose mum and dad ran it before him, the Morning Star is the glamorous but frayed old queen of Belfast pubs, with a huge ground floor bar and a lounge with dining tables upstairs.

The Morning Star in Belfast

"It lies up an “entry” like a misplaced palace. Belfast’s entries are narrow cobbled alleyways linking the bigger streets – this one is between the High Street and Ann Street. They are the vestiges of an older port city, as narrow as the lanes in Marrakech’s medina – and just as atmospheric. The pub sources seriously good vegetables, seafood and meats, all locally, some from its own garden, and the menu changes according to what’s available.

"One winner is prawn boxty – lush Kilkeel langoustines in a fiery tomato sauce served with a traditional potato-based pancake. If the oysters are on, a half-dozen make an unbeatable lunch with a pint of stout.”

The Brewer’s House was also described as a sure-fire winner, with owner Ciaran McCausland being praised for knowing exactly “what to do with his family’s staid old pub – put in a new kitchen and hire some good staff” following a stint in London.

The Brewer's House in Donaghmore

“Among crowd-pleasers such as fiery chicken wings, soups and burgers are fresh Strangford mussels; roast saddle of monkfish with a cassoulet of butter beans sexed up with ’nduja and madeira; goat’s cheese tart; and rump of Sperrins lamb with mint risotto,” The Guardian reports.

"Chef Tommy Mangan watches the seasons like a weatherman and matches the menus to it every couple of months. Close to the Sperrin Mountains, this is an area popular with cyclists and hikers, who as winter comes are glad to find this place and put their boots up to the fire.”