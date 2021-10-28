Belfast Barge relaunched as floating arts and events space

An iconic Belfast Barge which spent years as a restaurant has been relaunched as Northern Ireland’s only floating arts centre and events space.

The vessel, moored at Lanyon Quay, has been converted into an arts hub with a maritime museum, gallery and bookable events space.

The news was announced today by charity Lagan legacy.

The upstairs river room was once home to a restaurant but has now been converted into a family and dog friendly café, which will open to customers next Tuesday (November 2).

The barge was a popular restaurant but has gone largely under the radar for the past 18 months during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Attending the launch of the new project, Belfast’s Lord Mayor, Kate Nicholl said it was fantastic to see the much-loved barge back in action.

“The barge is over-flowing with history and is a fantastic space for artists, musicians and creators to come together,” she said.

“I have no doubt the many tourists who visit Belfast and Northern Ireland will be down to see the vessel very soon and congratulate the charity Lagan Legacy for all their hard work.”

Susan Doherty is manager at Belfast Barge and said she was thrilled to be able to bring a new attraction to Belfast harbour.

“The charity was established to preserve the history and industrial heritage of the River Lagan,” she said.

“Belfast Barge is a fantastic multi-use event space and we are open now to bookings. It’s is also a museum space, and visitors are again coming to see us daily.

“We thank all our funders including Belfast City Council, National Lottery Heritage Fund, Arts Council for NI, and the Community Fund for their support.

“During the last 18 months the doors were closed, but Belfast Barge had to remain afloat. It was during this time the plan to create one space here on the barge was hatched. We are now able to extend the museum downstairs with the ‘Greatest Story Never Told’ upstairs with the iconic views of the river and bridges.

“Giving young and upcoming artists an opportunity to showcase their art is important to us, along with musicians new and established,” she said.

“There’s now a greater scope for larger events, such as weddings, birthdays and corporate parties which can all be catered for upstairs and downstairs, and still offer the unique quirkiness of this special setting.”

Belfast Barge was built in the Netherlands in 1960 and was previously known as MV Confiance. It was sailed to Belfast from Holland by Captain Derek Booker, founder of Lagan Legacy in 2010.

As well as being open daily, owners Lagan Legacy are now making the barge available for events such as weddings, birthdays or corporate hire.