Belfast beer bike owners slam Stormont for confusion on rules

Tours continuing despite apparent ban as operators say there has been zero guidance from Executive Office

Two operators of party bike tours in Belfast have criticised Stormont for causing confusion over Covid-19 guidelines.

A statement from the Executive Office earlier this month allowing so-called wet pubs to open on September 23 also said that "beer bikes will not be able to operate".

Several people have since taken to social media to question why the tours have continued without restrictions.

When asked for clarification on the rules on Monday, the Executive Office said: "This matter remains under consideration."

The Belfast Telegraph understands that no regulations are currently in place to prevent beer bikes from operating under current public health advice.

Drink-only pubs opened for the first time in six months last Wednesday.

And a decision on whether a curfew will be imposed is expected early this week.

Pubs in England and Wales now have a set closing time of 10pm. It is 11.30pm in the Republic.

Jennifer Kenna is director of Wee Toast Tours and Phillip Roddy is the owner of Belfast Party Bike.

Both insisted their tours were strictly following public health guidelines and criticised the Executive for a lack of communication.

Ms Kenna said she believed the Executive Office had unfairly "singled out" her business with its statement, and that it had not reached out to explain what was expected.

"The announcement did affect our business, we did find it to be very disappointing and upsetting that (the Executive statement) was listed in the way that it was," she said.

She added that customer numbers started to climb again in August alongside the Eat Out to Help Out initiative, when many customers felt more comfortable socialising after lockdown.

At present the business has limited customer numbers to six passengers per tour, around half the normal capacity.

"We didn't have normal levels of business leading up to September 17, but it was getting there. Like any company we are trying to do what we can to recover and keep everyone working," she said.

Asked about any concerns that beer bikes should be considered risky as Covid-19 numbers are rising, she said the company maintained a "robust" compliance procedure and risk assessment.

"We are always open to feedback and to make adjustments if there are concerns raised through our enforcement agency, which is Belfast City Council," she added.

Mr Roddy said attempts to get clarity after the Executive announcement had "fallen on deaf ears".

"No one was telling us if we weren't allowed to work, and if so how long was it going to be. I'm getting mixed messages," he explained.

"You just try and do your best. You sanitise before and after every job, you ask people to sanitise before and after they get on.

"We're trying to work within the regulations the same as the pubs and the restaurants.

"I understand they're busy, but it would be nice if someone from the Executive Office contacted us to tell us what they want us to do.

"When they made the announcement we got lots of cancellations and you don't blame people. I'm cutting things down to six passengers on each side, which isn't full capacity, to try and work within the law."

Asked about safety concerns, he said: "I would imagine it's safer sitting on a bike than in a pub or a restaurant because you're outside.

"Everything's sanitised before and after every job. We also use plastic cups, which are disposed of.

"If they were to shut us down for a while I would have no problem with it. But it's the not knowing which is the hard part."

On Friday there was fresh criticism on licensing laws with a late announcement that the two-household rule in pubs and restaurants would be extended to outdoor areas.

The rule stated that no more than six people from two households are permitted together at one table, with exceptions made for children who are from either of the households.

Meanwhile, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has called for an urgent review of the 10pm closing time for restaurants and pubs.

Mr Burnham expressed concerns about people gathering in homes and supermarkets being "packed to the rafters" once pubs shut.

As large crowds were filmed in Liverpool and York over the weekend, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister said there were no plans to review the policy.

Mr Burnham told the BBC that the recent scenes of large gatherings were having the opposite effect of what the restrictions were trying to achieve.

"I think there needs to be an urgent review of the emerging evidence from police forces across the country," he said.