Belfast Chamber chief in plea for Executive to step back from restrictions that could 'kill off' hospitality sector

The hospitality industry risks being "killed off" as a result of new Covid-19 restrictions introduced by the Executive, the president of Belfast Chamber has warned.

Michael Stewart, an industry veteran, said the sector was facing "an exceptionally difficult period" because of more stringent rules, including a restriction on table make-up to a maximum of six people from two households.

He said venues were already facing cancellations, and that he feared the impact of any introduction of a curfew in bars and restaurants.

Mr Stewart said he felt as if restrictions were being introduced deliberately to lower demand.

A 10pm closing time has already been introduced in England, while venues in the Republic are required to close at 11.30pm.

Hospitality leaders here have said a curfew of 11pm would be preferred.

The Executive is tipped to announce a curfew for venues today. Mr Stewart said: "Rules such as no more than six people at a table from a maximum of two households are already causing consternation amongst our city's publicans and restaurateurs and are resulting in cancellations and a drop in forward bookings, especially worrying with Christmas a few months away.

"Customers and operators alike are confused and concerned."

He said a curfew would inhibit trade and risk huge crowds congregating in the street if all venues were closing at the same time - a problem seen in cities in England following the introduction of their curfew.

"This curfew has actually created the problem that the Government wanted to avoid, a problem that was and is under control in many of our hospitality venues here," he said.

"Our venues in fact have the strictest procedures for combating Covid-19 in the whole of the UK and across Ireland.

"It may not be a lockdown in name, but for me it feels like these restrictions are deliberately designed to depress custom."

Mr Stewart said he feared that dire predictions made during lockdown by the industry, before it had received a lift from August's Eat Out to Help Out Scheme, could yet come true.

He added: "Earlier in this crisis Michelin-starred chef Michael Deane said that he was worried that the Covid-19 crisis could close half of Belfast's restaurants.

"I am beginning to fear that not only was Michael justified in his concerns, but that he actually may have even underestimated the impact."

He also said he believed the Government should offer more support to the industry beyond the existing 12-month rates holiday, and an extension of the Vat reduction for hospitality and tourism to the end of March.

"We are now facing into what feels like an exceptionally difficult period and there is no sign of assistance coming," he said.

He insisted the sector was not one which could be sacrificed as it was key to the overall ecosystem of the city. "As we've seen all too evidently, hospitality needs the trade that workers in banks and tech firms bring, but those businesses also need a good mix of pubs, cafes, bars and restaurants to attract and retain the talent they need," he said.

Mr Stewart urged the Executive to reconsider the restrictions.

He added: "If our Executive wants to have a hospitality sector at the end of this current crisis that is able to contribute to our economy as it has and it can again, then they must revisit these restrictions urgently and ensure that in trying to conquer the coronavirus, it doesn't kill off our hospitality industry."