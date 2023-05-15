Belfast city centre pub to become the home of Ireland’s first Guinness-only bar

Mark Beirne, Director Clover Group and Austin Guy, Strategic Account Manager, Diageo at the new White’s Store.

White’s Tavern based in Belfast city centre is to become the home of a Guinness-only bar, the first of its kind on the island of Ireland.

The new addition, named White’s Store, is to be fitted into the front of the original White’s Tavern building. It will seat 30 people and serve only Guinness Draught and Guinness Zero.

Its operator, the Clover Group has invested over £1.5million in White’s in recent years, adding an Irish beer hall and an outdoor beer garden.

Director of the Clover Group, Mark Beirne, said he was “very excited” about the experience the partnership would provide for customers “as they enjoy the quality of one of the world’s greatest brands in a stunningly intimate and historic venue.”

The Clover Group operates several venues in Belfast including Henry’s & The Jailhouse and The Boneyard.

The new Guinness bar will be a traditional style pub with interior finishes including salvaged quarry tiles, a reclaimed bar and timber wall panelling.

The design, which is being developed by O’Donnell O’Neill Design Associates, will also have a contemporary component with installations from local artists, bespoke lighting and furniture.

Guinness Marketing Director, Alan McAleenan said: “We are delighted to partner with The Clover Group and see the first ever Guinness only bar come to Belfast.

It’s our aim to create unique experiences where people can enjoy beautiful Guinness. White’s Store will offer the opportunity to enjoy delicious creamy pints and celebrate the heritage of our brand and the vibrancy of our future. I’m looking forward to having a pint there very soon.”