Belfast city centre restaurant on the move to new office building

City centre restaurant Flame is on the move to the £85m Ewart building, one of Belfast’s newest office developments.

Developer MRP announced that Flame is the is the latest tenant to relocate to the Bedford Street site, where it will have a 120-seater venue. Flame has operated on Howard Street for 10 years.

In its new home, it will join major firms like Deloitte, Tughans, AXA Insurance and MCS Group.

The 2,677 sq ft restaurant will be located on the ground floor of the building and accessed from Franklin Street.

The Ewart project by MRP, part of Co Tyrone construction giant McAleer & Rushe, involved the renovation of the listed four-storey, 35,000 sq ft Ewart’s building, an old Grade B listed linen warehouse dating back to 1870.

They have also merged an element of the new, with the construction of a 17-storey, 180,000 sq ft tower block connected to the old warehouse.

Paul Beacom, development director at MRP said: “One of Belfast’s most innovative, sustainable and flexible buildings, The Ewart is a great fit for the future vision of many businesses and the arrival of Flame reinforces its broad appeal.

"The restaurant adds to the dynamic and diverse range of businesses that are locating their head offices in our landmark development, and it is further supporting the regeneration and growth of the city centre.”

A spokesperson from Flame said: “We are absolutely delighted to be part of this new and exciting development in the heart of Belfast. This high footfall area will not only benefit our business but also help to grow the city centre economy which Flame has been a part of now for more than a decade.”

They said the restaurant will open in early summer.

Laura Galloway of letting agents CBRE NI said it was “delighted to have been involved in the letting’s success of the £85m office development including the recent letting of the ground floor retail unit to Flame”.