Belfast City Council approves new 120,000 sq ft CastleCourt cinema and entertainment complex

How the new CastleCourt centre could look

A new 120,000 sq ft cinema, entertainment and retail complex in Belfast’s CastleCourt has been given the green light by the city council.

Councillors approved the planning applications for the Omniplex Cinema occupying part of the former Debenhams department store site at the shopping centre, while a family entertainment scheme has also been approved.

The cinema will include nine luxury screens alongside bar facilities under Omniplex’s luxury cinema brand ‘The Avenue’ and is scheduled to open in December.

The overhaul of the city centre site will also see a new flagship Starbucks store and another 40,000 sq ft earmarked for other retail activity.

The projects mark almost £11 million of investment in the shopping complex off Royal Avenue with 125 construction jobs also being created during the landlord conversion and build, and up to 130 full and part-time jobs created upon completion.

Wirefox – owner of the CastleCourt centre – said the ambitious plans signal the area’s “wider renewal and rejuvenation”.

Lucy Elliott added: “The future for CastleCourt looks very strong and we are looking forward to work starting on these sites as soon as possible.

“From its inception in 1990, CastleCourt has been hugely popular with shoppers from all over Belfast and Northern Ireland.

“The addition of The Avenue by Omniplex and the high-end family entertainment and adventure offering signals CastleCourt and its wider area’s renewal and rejuvenation by offering memorable experiences people will want to repeat, in line with the changing shape of city high streets across the UK and Ireland.

“At the same time, we are seeing growth in our retail partners with new tenants and a new, bigger Starbucks making it the brand’s flagship operation in Northern Ireland.

“This blend of retail, leisure, bars, cafes and restaurants will attract more footfall to the city centre and enhance our visitors’ CastleCourt experience.”

Omniplex Director, Paul John Anderson added: “Working alongside Wirefox, we are delighted to have secured the necessary planning permission to progress with this scheme and can finally unveil more details of our luxury cinema brand ‘The Avenue’.

“Being the first of its kind in Northern Ireland, we hope that The Avenue will draw cinemagoers into the city centre for quality service in an intimate and luxurious cinema setting.”