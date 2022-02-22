Belfast eatery makes its mark on Michelin guide

A South Belfast restaurant which opened less than 18 months ago has been listed in the Michelin Guide for 2022.

The Ormeau Road venue is jointly owned by Simon Toye and Simon McCance, also owner of the city centre’s Ginger Bistro.

This year, Belfast restaurants The Muddler’s Club, Deanes EIPIC and OX retained their Michelin stars.

A star rating is the most highly-sought after recognition from Michelin but a mention in their directory of top restaurants is also a feather in any restaurant’s cap.

According to Michelin, Stove’s “concise à la carte menu offers flavoursome, modish bistro dishes created using locally sourced produce”.

Mr Toye said: “When we launched Stove in the middle of a pandemic, we couldn’t even have dared to dream that we would go on this fantastic journey.

“We have built up an amazing team and such loyal diners who have supported us in the early days of our journey and made this incredible achievement happen.

“A great restaurant only happens through teamwork. Because we have such a committed and dedicated team at Stove, we can serve some of the very best food Belfast has to offer.”

