Belfast George Best Hotel enters administration

The site of the George Best Hotel in Belfast

Belfast's unfinished George Best Hotel has gone into administration, it has emerged.

Matthew Ingram and Michael Lennon of Duff & Phelps have been appointed as joint administrators to the development.

It's a long-delayed scheme which is part of the wider Signature Living Group, which is run by Liverpool developer Lawrence Kenwright.

Michael Lennon, Duff & Phelps, said: “The renovation of the hotel is in the latter stages of completion and is due to be launched later this year. In order to protect its investment and provide a platform from which the hotel can be completed, Lyell Trading Limited have taken steps to appoint the joint administrators.

Lawrence Kenwright outside the yet to open George Best Hotel

“We recognise the value of the George Best Hotel as a finished development and trading hotel. In so far as it is possible, advance bookings and reservations remain unaffected. We will be exploring all options with the current funders to maximise its value and ultimately the return to creditors.

“Like Signature Shankly Limited, we are aware that there are a number of bedroom investors that have paid deposits, we will be contacting all investors at the earliest opportunity to confirm our appointment and gather further information.”

Signature Living was given approval to turn the listed Scottish Mutual Building on Donegall Square into the George Best Hotel, earlier this year.

Signature Living has been contacted for comment.