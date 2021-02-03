Belfast kebab shop fined for poor hygiene

The operator was fined £800 in total and ordered to pay £72 in court and legal costs

A kebab fast food outlet in west Belfast has been fined £800 at the city's magistrates court for food hygiene offences.

The prosecution was taken by Belfast City Council against the operator of the Turkish Kebab and Pizza House take-away on the Andersonstown Road, following a routine hygiene inspection of the premises in March 2019.

During inspections, environmental health officers found that the premises, including equipment, was not kept clean.

They found the business wasn't constructed in a way to permit good food hygiene practices, including protection against contamination of pests.

The restaurant was given a rating of just one under the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme, meaning that major improvement is necessary. The council confirmed to the court that conditions have now improved to their satisfaction and that the premises now has a rating of three.

The operator was fined £800 in total and ordered to pay £72 in court and legal costs.

More information about the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme is available at www.belfastcity.gov.uk/food