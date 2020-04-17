Belfast Lough boat house owners first to offer free breaks to NHS workers

Carol Magill with her partner Colin Simms and children William (14) and Daniel (9) at the Coastguard Boat House overlooking Belfast Lough

The only coastguard boat house tourism accommodation on Belfast Lough has become the first in Northern Ireland to join a growing international movement offering free holidays to NHS staff.

The grassroots movement, which started in Andalusia in Spain, is calling on bed and breakfast and self-catering accommodation providers across the world to offer free short breaks to NHS hospital workers once the coronavirus crisis is over.

Since launching a few days ago, the MyTravelPledge campaign has blossomed, with more than 1,000 property owners signing up.

The Coastguard Boat House on Belfast Lough has become the first to join from Northern Ireland by pledging two free VIP weekend stays for a couple or for a family as a way of saying thank you.

The charming Whiteabbey building dates back to the 1890s and is located a metre from the sea.

Carol Magill and her partner Colin Simms initially had no idea they had a historic gem in their garden when they moved into a new house in Whiteabbey three years ago.

The building, which they both regarded as an eyesore when they bought their new home, turned out to be a coastguard boat house that was once used as a base from which to police the lough against smugglers.

As they carefully stripped it back they were delighted to discover that most of its original features were still intact.

They went on to convert it into a quaint and unique Airbnb, attracting visitors from around the world.

Carol said that she was delighted to offer her holiday home to NHS staff and hoped that more providers in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland would also make the pledge.

"This is an opportunity for small B&Bs and self-catering providers, many of whom own very unique properties, to say thank you to those people who are working tirelessly across the NHS," she explained.

"Small providers don't have big budgets for very grand gestures and many are struggling at this time, but I know each of us will still want to express our gratitude by offering great stays for free, or when that isn't possible at a reduced price."

The aim of the campaign is to give healthcare workers something to look forward to and boost morale during what is a challenging time.

It also aims to give property owners who have had to close some hope that their tourism businesses might have a future when travel restrictions are lifted.

NHS staff can nominate themselves for a stay or can be nominated by someone via the website www.mytravelpledge.com, where they will be matched up with providers.

Carol said: "It is a chance to remind the wider population that when this is over, small and unique tourism operators, many of whom, like myself, own and maintain unique heritage buildings, need visitors to holiday with them.

"Our towns and villages need tourists. If you cannot travel far away, book a local stay and holiday at home.

"On a personal level, it has also been great to link up with other small tourism accommodation providers from across the world.

"I know that we are all facing a difficult time, but we are working together to do what we can to get the tourism sector back on track post-virus."

Find out more about the Coastguard Boat House at www.belfastboathouse.com.