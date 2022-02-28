Belfast ready for 11 days of celebrations to mark St Patrick’s Day

A live concert and carnival pageant among the top attractions planned

Dressed up: A reveller enjoying himself on a recent St Patrick’s Day in Belfast“

St Patrick’s Day is back in Belfast — only bigger and better after a two-year hiatus.

Indeed, the reimagined event will comprise 11 days of citywide celebration from March 10-20.

A live concert on March 16, a St Patrick’s Day carnival pageant and a traditional music trail will be among the top attractions.

Belfast Lord Mayor Councillor Kate Nicholl said she’s thrilled to host the celebrations after two years of the event not taking place due to the pandemic.

“It’s great to have the input of community organisations too to help make this a city-wide celebration that will appeal to a wide range of people, young and old, from all corners of our city, with plenty of free activities happening day and night across the 11 days,” she said.

“As a UNESCO City of Music, music will play a major role this year with a Féile Trad Trail running from March 10 and a St Patrick’s Eve concert at Custom House Square.

“The concert promises to be a real family-friendly affair this year featuring authentic homegrown talent.

“And, on St Patrick’s Day itself, I’m excited to be leading Beat Carnival’s pageant parade and am really looking forward to seeing the city come alive with colour and performances.”

Creative development funding was given by Belfast City Council to four organisations to deliver a new-look celebration that is fun and welcoming.

A free family-friendly concert will take place on Wednesday March 16 at Custom House Square between 5-9pm, delivered by The Duncairn Centre, supported by the Arts Council NI.

The concert will feature some of the island’s brightest voices with music from popular duo Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill, rising-star Tolü Makay and experimental folk artist Joshua Burnside.

There will also be special performances from trailblazing flute and whistle player Brian Finnegan and The Duncairn Creative Collective, which brings together over 20 independent Irish musicians from different backgrounds and genres.

Barry O’Kane from The Duncairn Centre said it’s “a dream come true” to perform in the city.

“We look forward to representing the authentic, modern and diverse society we live in, while providing an inclusive and family-friendly atmosphere where all shades of Irishness, and none, are welcome,” he said.

This year’s new-look St Patrick’s Day parade by Beat Carnival will be a colourful pageant of costume, music, dance, circus and theatrical performance.

David Boyd, director of Beat Carnival, said the new parade “will be a spectacle of creativity, fun and challenge proclaiming that ‘we are all Patrick’”.

Feile an Phobail will also be delivering a series of events as part of this year’s St Patrick’s Day programme of activity.

Its director Kevin Gamble said they would be “bringing an array of music sessions, gigs, illuminations and workshops” over 10 days across the city.

Events include a Féile Trad Trail — which will see popular bars, restaurants, hotels and visitor spots throughout the Gaeltacht Quarter and city centre celebrate traditional Irish music.

St George’s Market will also host daily traditional music performances at the market from March 18-20.

Tickets for the St Patrick’s Eve concert are free and available via www.visitbelfast.com from 10am on March 3. For more information visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/stpatricks