Belfast restaurant closes after less than two years

A two-floor Asian restaurant in Belfast city centre has closed after less than a year in business.

Turu on 49 Queen's Square in the Boat Building was backed with an investment of £250,000 from German business woman Lidan Yu, who also operates a restaurant and supermarket business in Germany.

Ms Yu spent a year working on the project, through which 10 jobs were created.

Neither the restaurant nor Ms Yu were available for comment regarding the closure or how many jobs have been lost.

The last post on the restaurant's Facebook page said it had closed its doors.

It read: "We are now closed for indefinitely (sic).

"Anyone who has purchased a Groupon, please contact us so we may help to refund your purchase."

When the restaurant was launched, manager Yin Long said the owner planned to open a number of business ventures in Northern Ireland.