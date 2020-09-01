Belfast restaurant Shu in £1m relaunch to mark 20 years in business

From left, Brian McCann, co-owner SHU on the Lisburn Road, Andy Bradley from McCue Fit-Out, Alan Reid, co-owner of SHU and Julian Henry, manager

Landmark south Belfast restaurant Shu has invested £1m in a major refit and expansion as it marks 20 years in business.

During lockdown, the Lisburn Road venue worked with McCue Fit-Out on a redesign of the entire building, including expanding into the property next door. It will relaunch on October 9 with three dining concepts - Shu, The Upper House and Jul's.

Shu as patrons know it will remain on the ground floor, while The Upper House will be set up for private dining. The basement will be relaunched as Jul's, with DJ performances on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Co-owner Alan Reid said: "We and the entire team, many of whom have been with us since the early days, are delighted to finally reach this point in our 20-year history where we are investing in the next chapter.

"This huge financial investment is testament to the quality of our food and hospitality, the hard work of our team and the loyalty of our guests throughout the years."

He said the business was feeling optimistic post-lockdown, adding: "We fully plan to come out stronger, brighter and even more confident."