Belfast restaurant Stix and Stones beefs up its business with new butchery

£250k investment allows diners to enjoy dishes at home

The owners of restaurant Stix and Stones will open a butchery to allow customers to replicate its beef dishes at home.

Four jobs have been created during the £250,000 investment in the new site on Wellington Place, Belfast, which will officially launch today.

The owners promise customers a ‘farm to fork commitment’ with an authentic, sustainable and fully traceable ‘raised to ready’ range of butchered dry-aged beef.

Kerry Roper, head chef and development chef of the restaurant and butchery, said the opening will also allow its restaurants to be more sustainable, helping to “drastically reduce the environmental impact of how we source our beef with the farmer less than 20 miles away from our Belfast restaurants and butcher shop”.

The Stix and Stones Butchery features a purpose-built dry-aging facility and will employ two master butchers, an apprentice butcher and customer service assistant.

Among the product range is beef cuts “with exceptional tenderness, flavour and taste” reared by an award-winning Co Down pedigree rare breed beef farmer.

That butchery will also supply a selection of the dry-aged beef to several local businesses, including its own Stix and Stones restaurant in the city centre, the Blacks Road-based Balmoral Hotel as well as Millies Gastro Pub in Dunmurry.

Kerry added: “The launch of the Stix and Stones Butchery is a major statement of intent as it provides us with full control and traceability of our dry-aged beef in terms of its origin, identity and freedom from disease, growth hormones and harmful bacteria.

“The Butchery allows us to provide an authentic farm to fork commitment to customers that ensures the quality of beef we serve in our restaurants is unparalleled and allows our customers to take home that great depth of taste, flavour and quality when cooking our expertly dry-aged steaks.

“We are working closely with a locally based pedigree farmer who is internationally renowned for his world class methods for growing his rare breeds slowly and naturally to produce the highest quality, best tasting and consistently tender cuts of beef,” she said.

“Our purpose-built dry-aging facility will also allow us to expertly age the pedigree beef for anywhere between several weeks to several months before being trimmed and cut into the finest, premium quality steaks by our master butchers.”

Stix and Stones launched its Belfast city centre restaurant in 2014 with its sister restaurant based at the Balmoral Hotel opening in 2017.

The restaurants are best known for offering diners the experience of cooking dry-aged steaks on hot stones.