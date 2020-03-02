Belfast's Clayton Hotel unveils next phase of £6m revamp

Belfast's Clayton Hotel has unveiled the next stage of its £6m refurbishment.

The Ormeau Avenue hotel, which is owned by Dalata Group plc, is relaunching its Olympic Suite, one of the largest conference and banqueting facilities in the city.

The suite, which caters for up to 550 guests, will also include high definition AV equipment, LED lights and a private reception space.

The refurbishment programme, which started in 2018, has so far included a new meeting and events centre which features 10 meeting spaces.

It also included the upgrade of some 170 bedrooms and the refurbishment of the hotel's Avenue 22 restaurant and bar.

The investment roll-out will continue into 2020 with the refurbishment of the Club Vitae gym and changing area.

Jonathan Topping, general manager Clayton Hotel Belfast, said: "We are delighted to unveil the next phase of our £6m investment in the Clayton Hotel Belfast - the relaunch of the Olympic Suite.

"With a range of fantastic new features coupled with an excellent and experienced operations teams, the Olympic Suite is a significant addition to our refurbishment portfolio.

"This investment is part of our continued commitment and support to Belfast city as a must visit destination for business and leisure. Looking ahead, we are very excited to move into our next phase."

Dalata Hotel Group operates more than 40 hotels under the Maldron Hotel and Clayton Hotel brands throughout NI, the Republic and the UK, as well as managing partner hotels.