Belfast's Harlem Cafe says 'any press is good press' after ex-boss gets boardroom ban

The chalk board outside the cafe on Friday

Harlem Cafe in Belfast has said "any press is good press" after its former director was banned from working as the director of a licensed restaurant business for six years.

The comments were made on a blackboard placed outside the Bedford Street cafe.

Harlem Cafe on Belfast's Bedford Street.

"Business as normal, thanks Belfast Telegraph," read the message.

The Department for the Economy published details that Faye McFarland (46), of Governors Gate, in Hillsborough had run up debts of more than £200,000 as the director of Vine Agencies Ltd which traded as Harlem Cafe.

Ms McFarland ran the cafe for seven years before it went into liquidation on October 18, 2016 with debts totalling £206,326.

The Department for the Economy said that the company retained funds totalling £178,464.80 which should have been paid in tax, making up 86% of the total debt.

Faye McFarland has been running Belfast’s popular Harlem cafe for seven years and says nothing will change

It also failed to file annual returns between September 2010 and September 2015 and annual accounts between December 2010 and December 2015 as required under law by the Companies Act 2006.

The cafe remains open for business after liquidators were appointed in 2016.

Prior to liquidation, the fixtures and fittings and stock were professionally valued and were sold to a third party.

Ms McFarland has been approached for a comment.