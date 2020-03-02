Belfast's Merchant hotel in £750k revamp

The Great Room restaurant is to be refurbished.

Part of the Merchant Hotel is to undergo refurbishment.

The five-star hotel's Great Room restaurant and cocktail bar will undergo a transformation.

The owners said the work would "celebrate" the original features of the Grade-A listed building and would "herald a new era" for the city landmark.

The Great Room will become a standalone restaurant with a dramatic centrepiece directly under the chandelier to highlight the grandeur of the vaulted dome ceiling.

The cocktail bar will also undergo significant refurbishment, with new furnishings and a sleek titanium granite bar top and tables among the new features.

To coincide with the launch next month, a new edition of The Merchant’s world-famous cocktail book will also be unveiled, with the introduction of an enviable collection of classic and innovative new drinks.

Bill Wolsey, managing director of owners the Beannchor group said: “When The Merchant opened in 2006, it was unlike anything ever seen in Belfast.

"We’re extremely proud of this legacy and the achievements of our team over the last 14 years, but we cannot stand still. This important refurbishment is a reflection of our commitment to continuing to exceed the expectations of our guests, in line with the changing demands of our discerning clientele.”

Gavin Carroll, general manager at the hotel added: “The Merchant is renowned for its world-famous hospitality and this significant investment will help us to refine and evolve our offering, ensuring we continue to offer unforgettable experiences for our guests.

"We’re looking forward with excitement to this new era for The Merchant Hotel and to sharing this exciting new chapter with our guests.”

The new look Great Room Restaurant and Cocktail Bar will be unveiled in early April. During the refurbishment, Berts Jazz Bar and The Cloth Ear will be open daily from 12pm for lunch, dinner and drinks, with Afternoon Tea served in Berts.