Belfast’s Shed restaurant owners issue rallying call to producers as they plan to open second eaterie

The owners of Shed, on Belfast’s Ormeau Road, are calling on producers to support their new venture in the south of the city.

Jonny and Christina Taylor are seeking Ireland’s best local food and drink producers for their Blank restaurant, which will open later this year.

The husband and wife duo said they are keen to work with some of the region’s lesser known or smaller producers in what they say is a new concept that focuses solely on the good food that originates here.

Mr Taylor, owner and head chef at Shed Bistro, said: “Our next venture is something really special and it will provide the perfect opportunity to showcase the very best produce our local suppliers have to offer.

"These local ingredients will be at the centre of our new concept, celebrating what quality produce is available on our doorstep.

"We dreamt up this idea a long time ago, and have been working hard ever since, using any downtime during the pandemic, to make our dream a reality and ensure every element is right.”

Last year Shed expanded into a unit next to its original Ormeau Road home in a £150,000 by the couple.

Their latest venue is due to open in October.

It will be located at 43 Malone, next door to the Harrison Hotel, a site which was formerly home to insurance brokers business, Dawson Whyte.

The neighbouring boutique hotel occupies two former terrace homes which belonged to John Cleaver of the Robinson and Cleaver linen merchants.