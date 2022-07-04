Big read: NI hospitality and retail sectors ‘in frontline of new recession’
“The stress small businesses are going through is huge and unprecedented”, says Insolvency lawyer Brigid Napier of law firm Napier Solicitors. She is preparing for a rise in insolvencies as Bounce Back loan repayments will hit small firms hard and the cost-of-living crisis makes post-pandemic recovery even harder
Margaret Canning
In the last recession, bricklayers, door manufacturers and glaziers were the “frontline troops” in need of insolvency advice ahead of big businesses, says Brigid Napier, one of Northern Ireland’s best-known insolvency experts and the current president of the Law Society.