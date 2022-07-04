Big read: NI hospitality and retail sectors ‘in frontline of new recession’

“The stress small businesses are going through is huge and unprecedented”, says Insolvency lawyer Brigid Napier of law firm Napier Solicitors. She is preparing for a rise in insolvencies as Bounce Back loan repayments will hit small firms hard and the cost-of-living crisis makes post-pandemic recovery even harder

The Law Society of Northern Ireland President Brigid Napier

Margaret Canning Mon 4 Jul 2022 at 21:52