Biscuit or cake?: It's both, makers Genesis of new treat

Is it a biscuit? Is it a cake? No, it's a fusion of the two sweet favourites loved by us all.

Genesis Home Bakery in Magherafelt worked with one of its main supermarket customers on developing the decadent treat.

The Biscake, now trademarked by Marks & Spencer, is following a recent trend in baking for hybrid treats. As any self-respecting bun-lover knows, the trailblazer was New York's Dominique Ansel Bakery, which married the doughnut and croissant to create the Cronut. And M&S has already created the Yumnut, another spin-off from the versatile doughnut, this time with the Yum Yum.

A spokesman for Genesis Bakery said the Biscake was already creating excitement among customers, adding: "There's been a huge buzz, and we've been really proud of people saying right across the UK saying how excited they are about something which has come from a bakery in Magherafelt."

The Biscake is predominantly made of cake resting on a biscuit base, and is being classed as a cake for tax purposes. That will mean it will not find itself in a legal battle like the Jaffa Cake, which provoked a legal storm over whether it would be classified as biscuit or cake. Ultimately it was deemed cake as it hardens when left in the air - unlike a biscuit, which goes soft.

The products come in three flavours - chocolate chip, cherry cakewell and the lemon meringue-a-tang. Each product has a different biscuit with the cupcake crowning glory described as "fluffy, light and decadent" with a hand-piped decoration.

Genesis was founded by the McErlain family in 1968 but went into administration 50 years later. It was rescued by entrepreneur Paul Allen, a former head of Tayto Group.

Philip Conlon, head of region for M&S in Northern Ireland, said the new creation was "a credit to the new product development team at Genesis Bakery who work hard to produce the most innovative and great tasting products using the best ingredients, many of which are sourced locally".