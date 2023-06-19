Boojum sold to major UK casual dining firm

Brothers David and Andrew Maxwell, who acquired Boojum in 2015 backed by Renatus. Renatus said it's now sold a controlling interest to Azzurri Group

Belfast-based Mexican dining chain Boojum has been sold to a major casual dining business, it was announced today,

Azzurri Group said it had acquired a controlling interest in Boojum from Renatus Capital Partners. No deal value has been disclosed.

Renatus had backed a takeover of the business by brothers David and Andrew Maxwell. The chain now has 14 branches across the island of Ireland.

David Maxwell, Boojum’s managing director, said: “This announcement is a hugely exciting development for Boojum, and testament to the transformation the business has undergone since partnering with Renatus Capital Partners in 2015.

"They’ve been excellent partners to me and the wider management team since the start and have backed the management team at every stage. We are looking forward to continuing our journey with the Azzurri Group as we look to expand across the Irish Sea.”

Brendan Traynor, director of Renatus Capital Partners, said: “We are delighted to have worked closely with Boojum over the past eight years as it was grown from five to 14 locations across the island of Ireland.

"Boojum is a trailblazing brand, and this transaction marks another exciting milestone is the company’s growth trajectory.

"We would like to thank David Maxwell and his team for the outstanding work, drive and creativity in developing the business and culture of Boojum and wish Azzurri and Boojum every success in the future.

Steve Holmes, CEO Azzurri Group, said: “Boojum is a very strong business, with devoted customers and an exceptionally talented team.

"It is a really good fit for Azzurri as the business will add a new dimension to our portfolio given it offers a different cuisine, a different occasion and serves a younger demographic.

"We look forward to working with David and the team to seize the massive opportunity in the Mexican fast casual segment.”

The first branch of Boojum was opened by founder John Blisard in Belfast in 2007.