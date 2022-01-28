Boost for Belfast city centre hospitality as White’s and Ulster Sports Club set for revamp

A licensed fish and chip shop with a beer hall is just one of two separate pub expansion plans for Belfast’s High Street.

The owners of White’s Tavern, Clover Group, have pumped £1.5m into what will be a new licensed fish and chip shop and beer hall in a neighbouring unit of its existing site.

Whites Tavern in Belfast city centre. Photo by Peter Morrison

It will open on 18 High Street, which was formerly the home of Celtic giftware store, The Wicker Man store, which closed in June 2021 after almost 30 years in business.

The company says the new launch will create a further 50 jobs, just over a year after it launched the outdoor White’s Garden, which represented a £1m investment.

Mark Beirne, director of the Clover Group, said, “This investment is testament not only to our confidence in the opportunities that there are within Belfast’s social scene but also to the expertise and skillset within our team, who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to deliver exemplary experiences for our customers.

“We are privileged to be the guardians of this outstanding Belfast bar, and the additions we have made will ensure that it will be cherished for generations to come.

“This new investment is groundbreaking, maintaining the long-standing traditional fabric of White’s but adding an exciting quality new offering with an authentic beer garden and the first fully licensed fish and chip shop, delivering local Northern Ireland produce from Kilkeel scampi through to North Antrim lobster.”

Ulster Sports Club. Picture by Freddie Parkinson

Meanwhile, further down High Street at number 98, Beannchor, the owner of the Ulster Sports Club, has filed a planning application to add what appears to be an additional building to the side of its existing site.

The company’s planning sketches show new areas on the first and second floors of the existing Ulster Sports Club with space on the ground floor to be created for what appears to be an outdoor area.

It has also filed for adjustments to the roof of the building, with a retractable fabric awning to be installed around “new openings on the existing roof”, suggesting a rooftop garden could be in the pipeline should the plans get the green light.

The proposals are filed not long after the company launched a new bar in Lisburn.

The Lark on Lisburn Square opened in December and accompanies the business’s other venues in the same setting, including its Haslem Hotel, Little Wing and Cubic Co Work, a flexible office space site.

The latter investments come just as the trade welcomes an ease in restrictions following on from Boxing Day when rules around table service in bars and restaurants were tightened and nightclubs were closed due to the Omicron variant.

Ulster Sports Club.

On Thursday, Finance Minister, Conor Murphy revealed an Omicron Hospitality Payment Scheme distributed over £23.7m to 1,936 hospitality businesses to support businesses while recovering from the trade impact of the most recent Covid-19 variant.

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, welcomed an easing of restrictions on the industry and the DoF’s grant scheme but said more liberal operations must be coupled with fresh support to help encourage the public back to hospitality outlets.

He said: “The next step is to ensure that the right resources are in place to provide hospitality the opportunity to revitalise and prosper once more through a marketing campaign to restore consumer confidence and dedicated hospitality strategy to rebuild the industry. This must include the lifting of all outstanding restrictions that are still imposed and hindering the build back process.”