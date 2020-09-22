Brewery owner Bullhouse has plans on tap for Belfast craft beer bar

Bullhouse Brewery is now opening its new brewery on the Boucher Road, but also wants to open a new craft beer spot on the Newtownards Road in the east of the city. Stock photo

A booming Belfast beer maker is expanding across the city with plans for a new brewery and bar.

Bullhouse Brewery is now opening its new brewery on the Boucher Road, but also wants to open a new craft beer spot on the Newtownards Road in the east of the city.

Willy Mayne said the new brewery will allow him to triple production with up to 250,000 pints of beer a year at his new south Belfast site. He also wants to launch a taproom at the brewery and, pending a licence, a craft beer bar on the Newtownards Road - boasting 12 taps.

The brewery - which is currently based in Newtownards - is also launching a new "reward-based" crowdfunding initiative.

He said: "The decision was sped up when we ordered another four brewing tanks from China which will allow us to treble our annual capacity (to a max of 1,500 hectolitres or about 265,000 pints).

"We're going to receive a fully automated canning line in the next few weeks from Estonia."

It is also now pushing on with plans to turn a former menswear store on the Newtownards Road into its new brewhouse, close to CS Lewis Square.

"We hit numerous brick walls... but a multitude of factors meant we made a business decision to move production to a dedicated production facility," he said.

"We had secured change of use to operate the brewery from that unit, and we really wanted to be involved in the great work Eastside Partnership are doing in the area.

"If we are successful, we will open a craft beer bar with 12 or more draught lines serving a wide range of local beer, as well as natural wine and some local spirits. The plan will be to be involved in the local community as much as possible."