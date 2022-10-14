Bullitt Hotel announces new rooftop bar and restaurant after £1m revamp

Belfast hotel Bullitt has reopened its rooftop garden restaurant and bar following a £1 million facelift.

Tetto, formerly known as Babel, will be open to the public from Friday and will be complete with a fresh design and interiors alongside a new bar, and Italian restaurant.

The owners say the revamped space will offer “something unique" in Belfast, with Tetto showcasing fresh local seafood with an Italian accent alongside sourdough pizza and aperitivo inspired cocktails.

Read more Bullitt Hotel Belfast makes its grand reopening after March blaze

The new hospitality location will be open from Wednesday to Sundays and will also feature a resident DJ every weekend with the venue promising “garden parties throughout the year” alongside a weekend brunch.

Bullitt temporarily closed earlier this year following an accidental fire which completely destroyed the hotel’s rooftop bar and kitchen area in March.

Sixty firefighters were involved in dealing with the blaze with the venue later reopening in August 2022.

“After the fire in March, we had to carry out significant restoration work and decided to use this time to completely renovate the entire rooftop bar, garden and restaurant” said Conall Wolsey, managing director of Beannchor Group, who owns the hotel.

“During the seven-month closure, we invested £1million and have given Tetto a completely new design and feel with a carefully curated food and drink menu to match its modern vibe” he said.

“The whole team’s jobs were protected throughout this closure along with creating a number of new full-time positions. We are delighted to have everyone back and ready to welcome customers through the doors of Tetto.”