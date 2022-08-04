Bullitt Hotel Belfast makes its grand reopening after March blaze

Belfast’s Bullitt Hotel has reopened following a devastating blaze earlier in the year which forced the premises to close.

The hotel opened its doors on Thursday with some new additions including bigger renovated guest rooms, revamped menus and entertainment packages.

The ‘biggy' – Bullitt’s alternative version of a suite – is now available to book in addition to their other three types of rooms.

The four-star hotel said the relaunch party will see “DJs on the decks all weekend long”.

Bullitt hotel bedroom

Beannchor Managing Director, Conall Wolsey said: “We are thrilled to see this day arrive and finally reopen the doors of Bullitt Hotel once again.

“The closure gave us some time to innovate and renovate parts of the hotel including upgrading rooms, menus, special offers and entertainment packages.

“The Bullitt team is a close-knit community which was missed over the past four months, but we are delighted to have all staff back onsite again and ready to welcome the return of our much-loved and missed guests.”

The Bullitt Hotel team

The reopening of the hotel section of the building comes after its rooftop bar Babel was ranked as one of the top-50 rooftop bars in Europe. On Wednesday it was announced the bar was included at number 29 in Big 7 Travel’s list of places to sit and enjoy a cocktail or two.

While the main section of the hotel has reopened, those wishing to check out the top-ranked establishment will have to wait a few months longer - with its reopening to take place in October.

In March the blaze at the rooftop bar and hotel in the city centre saw 60 firefighters manning eight engines and an aerial ladder platform in order to bring the fire under control.

The fire left the rooftop bar completely destroyed and the building was also damaged by smoke and water.