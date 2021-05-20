Businesses ‘will still struggle’ despite return of ind​​​​oor trade

Warning as regulations eased on hospitality, gatherings at home and international travel

Many businesses in the hospitality sector will “still struggle” to break even despite bars and restaurants being given the green light to serve customers indoors from Monday, it’s been warned.

The Executive confirmed on Thursday that customers can return indoors for the first time since December as part of a raft of easements to coronavirus regulations from May 24.

A green list for international travel has also been agreed, with the Executive allowing foreign travel to 12 countries, without the need for people to quarantine on their return to Northern Ireland.

The list is identical to the one announced by the UK Government for England earlier this month and includes Portugal.

Those travelling to countries on the green list will still be required to take Covid tests before returning home.

Stormont's ‘stay local’ message is also set to be removed. People are set to be allowed to meet in each other's homes for the first time since tough new restrictions were introduced last Christmas.

Six people from no more than two households will be allowed to meet in private dwellings and stay overnight.

Indoor hospitality will resume with a maximum of six people at each table, but no household limit. Only table service will be allowed. All tourism accommodation will also be allowed to reopen.

The chief executive of Hospitality Ulster Colin Neill welcomed the news that indoor hospitality can reopen from Monday but said it was not “job done”.

“With extensive restrictions still in place, many businesses will still struggle to break even, let alone make a profit,” he said.

“It is vital that we see these restrictions removed as soon as possible and engagement from the Executive as we begin the long road of rebuilding what was Northern Ireland’s fourth largest private sector employer, pre-Covid.”

Managing director of Belfast International Airport Graham Keddie, said the release of the international travel green list is most welcome after what has “undoubtedly” been the most difficult period in the airport’s history.

As part of the relaxing of coronavirus restrictions holidaymakers will be able to visit 12 destinations without the need to quarantine when they return. They are: Portugal, including the Azores and Madeira, Australia, Iceland, New Zealand, Faroe Islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Gibraltar, Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, Brunei, Falkland Islands, Israel and Jerusalem and Singapore.

“We are particularly pleased to see that movement within the Common Travel Area is no longer subject to quarantine restrictions or essential travel only,” continued Mr Keddie.

“This will enable us to increase flights between Northern Ireland and Great Britain allowing people to reunite with friends and family or have a break away.

“We also welcome the news that Portugal is on the green travel list for international travel.

“Connection between Northern Ireland and Portugal is strong, as VINCI Airports is the operator of Belfast International Airport and all Portuguese airports.

“We will have up to 16 weekly flights from Belfast to Faro with both easyJet and Jet2.com allowing people to enjoy a holiday again.”

EasyJet’s UK country manager Ali Gayward, said the company will tweak its schedule according to what countries are on the green list but added flights to destinations that are not permitted for travel may have to be cancelled.

“We’re looking at three and four week windows,” she said. “If we can’t fly something due to restrictions, and demand falls off a cliff, we’ll cancel that flight and consolidate it and perhaps reduce the exposure.”

Under the new rules travellers will be required to take a Covid-19 PCR test on day two after they arrive at their destination and this will have to be booked prior to their trip. Those visiting Portugal, Israel and Jerusalem, and Singapore will also be asked to take an additional free PCR test on Day 8.

Elsewhere, the limit for outdoor gatherings will increase to 500 people, with the same number of spectators allowed at sporting events. Indoor group exercise and sports team training will also be allowed.

First Minister Arlene Foster said it was “great news” for the people of Northern Ireland and for the economy.

The outgoing DUP leader said: “Now is a time to look ahead and to enjoy these hard won freedoms safely.”

Restrictions around visitor and cultural attractions will also be lifted, allowing museums, galleries, cinemas, indoor play areas, bowling alleys, amusement arcades, bingo halls and libraries to open indoors.

From Monday couples will be allowed to hold wedding and civil partnership receptions, with no limit on the numbers allowed to sit at the top table.

However other tables will be limited to 10 people per table, and dancing will only be allowed for the couple's first dance.

No further deaths and another 90 positive cases of Covid-19 were reported by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland on Thursday.