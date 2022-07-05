Caffe Nero puts down roots at Belfast City Airport

Coffee chain Caffè Nero has opened a new flagship store in Belfast City Airport, where it has replaced a Costa Coffee outlet.

The new 2,100 sq ft coffeehouse, in the main arrivals area, is Caffè Nero’s first permanent site in an airport in Northern Ireland. It previously operated a pop-up at Belfast City Airport.

Airport commercial director Katy Best said: “It is fantastic that Caffè Nero has committed to a permanent unit at Belfast City Airport, further enhancing the extensive food and beverage range currently available to passengers… Our passengers and meet-and-greeters have been asking for a land-side coffee unit and it is great that we have been able to deliver on this.”

Caffè Nero CEO Will Stratton-Morris added: “We are seeing strong performances across all our airport sites, and with Belfast City Airport predicting passenger numbers will exceed pre-pandemic numbers in the coming years, it is an important site for us.”

Caffè Nero has been owned by Rome Bidco since a buyout in 2006.