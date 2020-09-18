Checking in: £4m 'no fuss' Lisburn hotel Haslem opening brings 50 new jobs to city

Kerry Rooney, Haslem team member; James Sinton, group finance director, Beannchor; Phil Pettitt, Haslem team member; Conall Wolsey, director, Beannchor, and Josh Fraser, Haslem team member, at the group’s new £4 million hotel in Lisburn

Described as a "casual and relaxed, no fuss hotel", the Beannchor Group-owned Haslem is located at Lisburn Square in the city.

Boasting an 80-seat open plan lobby and bar area, a 68-seat restaurant, residents' gym and conference room, it's hoped the new premises will attract business travellers from the Republic and UK, as well as local people.

With Northern Ireland's hospitality sector struggling to recover from the pandemic, Beannchor director Conall Wolsey said it was a much-needed boost for the economy.

"Despite the ongoing challenges that 2020 has brought, and may continue to bring, we are delighted we've been able to move our latest project forward to completion and create 50 full and part-time roles at a time when hospitality jobs are scarce," he said.

"Haslem is an entirely new concept for Beannchor.

"But we are confident that the demand is there - for locals who are seeking out a place to come and socialise, and for tourists travelling for business and leisure from UK and Republic."

Lisburn Square's development director Nicky McCollum added: "We are pleased to see Haslem open its doors today.

"We have no doubt that the hotel's arrival will significantly enhance the Square and really boost the city's day and night-time economy."

As Northern Ireland's largest hospitality group, Beannchor's portfolio includes the Merchant and Bullitt Hotels in Belfast; the Dirty Onion, also in Belfast, and the Hillside in Hillsborough.

Beannchor also owns eight Little Wing Pizzerias across the province, including one in Lisburn Square.