Chef Niall McKenna opens new cookery school

Niall McKenna gets fired up for the opening of his Waterman House Cookery School

Chef Niall McKenna has launched a new cookery school as dining indoors prepares to get the go-ahead to resume on May 24.

The chef’s Waterman House Cookery School, in the Grade B listed Waterman House building on Hill Street, will launch an expanded version of his former cookery school on James Street South, where he still operates James Street restaurant.

He has created three new jobs with the expansion which represents a £1m investment.

The school will accommodate groups of up to 18. A reception and first floor area are also being laid out as a new events and cultural space.

Mr McKenna said: “Having served Belfast city centre since 2003 with our James Street restaurant, we’re delighted to expand our presence and offer food enthusiasts the best environment to enjoy an exciting learning experience using the finest local ingredients.

“Belfast’s tourism growth has been remarkable, but the challenges of the last 15 months have taken their toll on the city. As we move towards recovery, we’re looking forward to playing our part in contributing to the city’s status as an award-winning destination for local, national and international visitors with this exciting new culinary experience.”

Mr McKenna will also launch a new street food offering under the name Le Four from a converted Land Rover Defender and an outdoor dining space in the building’s courtyard.

The James Street group currently employs 57 full and part-time staff across its James St and Hadskis restaurants.