Co Antrim chippy ranked among top 10 in UK and branded a ‘wonder’

A Northern Irish fish and chip shop has been ranked among the best in the UK by the Sunday Times.

Morton’s in Ballycastle is famous for its fresh seafood, offering up the usual cod while also selling specials like lobster and mackerel.

The Sunday Times ranked it at number seven on their list of 18, and said it rivalled “the Giant’s Causeway, the Bushmills distillery and the Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge as an Antrim coast wonder.”

Back in 2019, Morton’s owner John Morton told the Belfast Telegraph his story

During the summer months, it isn't uncommon for people to queue out the door of the shop just to get their hands on some of the freshly caught fish, including cod, haddock, scallops and crab cakes.

Its owner, John Morton, is a fisherman. The chippy was originally established by John's grandfather more than 100 years ago, who bought fish as it arrived fresh into Ballycastle harbour and sold it on.

The mantle was taken on by his children, including John's father, who began to venture out into the seas to catch their own fish for the business.

The Sunday Times said: “A chippy owned by a fisherman sounds like an excellent concept, and it has worked a treat for the little shed by the Marconi memorial on Ballycastle’s harbour.”